Armenia must leave Nagorno-Karabakh - this is the historical land of Azerbaijan, Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor at Sokhumi State University (Georgia) told Trend.

"Nagorno-Karabakh is occupied by the Armenian armed forces, therefore, from the point of view of international law, Azerbaijan has every right to return its historical lands. That is, Armenia cannot have any claims against Azerbaijan," Kavtaradze said.

"The Armenian government has never taken a constructive position to resolve the conflict," says the professor.

The expert believes that in political terms, Georgia also supports Azerbaijan, although the country's officials equally urge both sides to sit down at the negotiating table.

"If both sides sit down at the negotiating table, the best option to do this is in Georgia. Armenia must leave Nagorno-Karabakh, this is the historical land of Azerbaijan. The occupied territories must be returned to their owner, Azerbaijan," Kavtaradze said.

According to the expert, since Armenia has not understood for 30 years that it is impossible to seize foreign territories, now they are getting what they deserve. The truth is on the side of the Azerbaijani people.

The expert stressed that he is in solidarity with the Azerbaijani people and morally supports Azerbaijan.

"I wish success to the Azerbaijani people in liberating their territories from the aggressor and I hope that soon I will be able to visit the Azerbaijanis in Nagorno-Karabakh," he stressed.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops managed to liberate the territories previously occupied by Armenia: Garakhanbeyli, Garvend, Kend Horadiz, Yukhari, Ashagi Abdulrahmanli villages (Fuzuli district), Boyuk Marjanli, and Nuzgar villages (Jabrayil district).

Moreover, the positions of the Armenian armed forces were destroyed in the direction of Azerbaijan's Agdere district and Murovdag, important heights were taken under control.

Military actions continued on Sept. 29. Azerbaijani army was able to destroy several tanks of the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as several key military facilities.

Azerbaijan's Dashkesan district underwent fire on the same day from the opposing forces, while Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued military actions on Sept. 29 to liberate the city of Fuzuli from occupation.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian armed forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

