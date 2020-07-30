By Trend

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs at the Italian Senate held hearings over the latest military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan with the participation of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani embassy.

Opening the hearings, the Standing Committee Chairman Vito Petrocelli said that the events have caused serious concern in the Italian Senate and stressed the importance of holding discussions on this topic.

Then Ambassador Mammadzade made a speech on this issue.

Reminding Armenia's territorial claims to the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, he informed about its military aggression against Azerbaijan and the consequences, as well as the documents adopted by numerous international organizations, including four UN Security Council resolutions on the necessity of removal of Armenian armed forces from all the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

He stressed that Armenia ignores all these documents and spoke about the destructive actions of the Armenian side aimed at delaying the negotiation process, maintaining the status quo, carrying out illegal activities in the occupied Azerbaijani territories and continuing violation of the ceasefire.

The ambassador spoke about the military provocations of Armenia, carried out from July 12 against Azerbaijan in the Tovuz district direction of the state border, the goals pursued by the leadership of Armenia. He noted that strategic transport infrastructure routes run through the territory of the Tovuz district, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline transporting oil to Italy, and the Southern Gas Corridor, through which natural gas transportation will begin in a few months.

"It’s no coincidence that the military provocations of Armenia in this territory took place several months before the commissioning of the Southern Gas Corridor," Ahmadzade stressed.

The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Italian MPs, who supported the fair position of Azerbaijan and made relevant statements.

He noted that the Armenian side is spreading misinformation, Armenian radical groups have attacked the diplomatic missions of the country and Azerbaijanis living abroad.

Ahmadzade reminded the Joint Declaration on Strengthening Strategic Partnership, signed between the two countries during the state visit of Azerbaijan’s president to Italy.

He said that by the declaration Italy expressed support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, and the settlement of the conflict on the basis of the Helsinki Final Act principles, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The meeting was continued with comments and a session of answers and questions from Italian senators on the events under discussion.

It was pointed out that dialogue and negotiations are important for resolving the conflict, as well as the fact that the UN Security Council resolutions are the main basis in resolving it. The importance of increasing the efforts of the Italian government to resolve the conflict was also stressed.

The meeting was broadcasted live on the "Senato TV" Italian channel and on the Senate’s pages in social networks.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz