Azerbaijan registers 24 new COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

3 February 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan registered 24 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on February 3.

Some 21 patients have recovered and 2 patients have died in the reporting period.

So far, around 828,042 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,760 of them have recovered, and 10,094 people have died. Currently, 188 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Around 1,982 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day. So far, 7,493,215 tests have been conducted in the country.

A total of 258 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 85 citizens, the second dose – 53 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 109 citizens. Some 11 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

In total, 13,943,307 vaccine doses were administered. Around 5,402,554 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,877,200 people – the second dose, 3,398,252 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

At the same time, 265,301 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

