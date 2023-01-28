Azerbaijan registers 33 more COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries

28 January 2023 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 33 new COVID-19 cases, 21 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 827,880 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 817,562 of them have recovered, and 10,081 people have died. Currently, 237 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,917 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,483,242 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 353 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 122 citizens, the second dose – 34 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 173 citizens. As many as 24 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,941,883 vaccine doses were administered, 5,402,073 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,876,873 people – the second dose, 3,397,733 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz