Country registers 59 new COVID-19 cases, 72 recoveries

Azerbaijan registered 59 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Azernews reports per Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

Some 72 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 827,738 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 817,388 patients have recovered, and 10,075 people have died. Currently, 275 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan registered a total of 563 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 318 citizens, the second dose – 71 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 137 citizens. As many as 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Over the past day, 2,908 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 7,475,435 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

Azerbaijan confirmed its first COVID-19 case on February 28, 2020. The country introduced a special quarantine regime on March 25 and took a number of measures to fight COVID-19 in the country.

The nationwide vaccination is free and on a voluntary basis and is in line with the “Strategy of vaccination against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan for 2021-2022”.

