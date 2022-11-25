Azerbaijan confirms 41 more COVID-19 cases, 37 recoveries

25 November 2022 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 41 new COVID-19 cases, 37 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 824,168 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813,909 of them have recovered, and 9,975 people have died. Currently, 284 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,082 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,367,419 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 561 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 25.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 150 citizens, the second dose – 139 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 235 citizens. As many as 37 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,920,621 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,353 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,597 people – the second dose, 3,390,878 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,793 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

