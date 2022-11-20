Azerbaijan confirms 31 more COVID-19 cases

20 November 2022 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 31 new COVID-19 cases, 29 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 823 954 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 813 750 of them have recovered, and 9 972 people have died. Currently, 232 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1 620 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7 356 956 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 297 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 65 citizens, the second dose – 56 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 146 citizens. As many as 30 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13 918 769 vaccine doses were administered, 5 391 868 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4 873 216 people – the second dose, 3 390 055 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263 630 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz