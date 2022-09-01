Azerbaijan confirms 561 more COVID-19 cases, 595 recoveries

1 September 2022 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 561 new COVID-19 cases, 595 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 813,998 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 800,722 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,471 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,071 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,159,317 tests have been conducted so far.

A total of 1,290 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on September 1, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 235 citizens, the second dose to 184 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 734 citizens. As many as 137 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,861,686 vaccine doses were administered, 5,374,137 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,863,269 people – the second dose, 3,364,943 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 259,337 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

---

