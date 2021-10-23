By Trend

Azerbaijan has detected 2,315 new COVID-19 cases, 981 patients have recovered, and 22 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 514,289 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 483,559 of them have recovered, and 6,869 people have died. Currently, 23,861 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,053 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,095,973 tests have been conducted so far.

Some 33,186 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 23.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 18,647 citizens, and the second one to 14,539 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 9,353,744 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,043,147 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 4,310,597 people - the second dose.

