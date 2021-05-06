By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan registered 844 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported on May 6.

Some 2,057 patients have recovered and 18 patients have died in the reported period.

So far, 324,685 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 301,006 patients have recovered, 4,635 people have died. Currently, 19,044 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 10,717 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 3,300,581 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

So far, some 1,593,883 COVID-19 vaccines have been provided to Azerbaijani citizens. The first dose of the vaccine was given to 992,252 citizens, and the second one to 601,631 citizens. In addition, in the past 24 hours, some 27,777 citizens have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz