Azerbaijan registered 131 new COVID-19 cases on January 30, the Operational Headquarters under Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Some 407 patients have recovered and 7 patients have died today.

So far, 230,066 COVID-19 cases have been registered in the country. Some 222, 960 patients have recovered, while 3,126 people have died.

Currently, 3,980 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7, 244 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases.

In general, 2, 401 720 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

