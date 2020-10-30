By Ayya Lmahamad

Baku accounts for 55.2 percent of all coronavirus infection cases in Azerbaijan, the official website koronavirusinfo has reported.

Infection cases amounted to 14.5 percent in Absheron, 10.6 percent in Aran, 6.7 percent in Ganja-Gazakh, 4 percent in Lankaran, 2.9 percent in Sheki-Zagatala, 2.5 percent in Guba-Khachmaz, , 1.6 percent in Mountain Shirvan, and 1 percent in Upper Karabakh.

Some 0.08 percent of infection cases have been detected in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The number of coronavirus infection among those coming from abroad is 0.9 percent.

Additionally, in Baku, the largest infection rate is registered in Binagadi district - 14.6 percent, followed by Khatai - 12.7 percent, Yasamal - 11.6 percent, Sabunchu- 11.5 percent, Nasimi – 8.6 percent, Narimanov – 8 percent, Surakhani - 8 percent, Nizami - 7.2 percent, Garadagh – 6.7 percent, , Khazar – 5.9 percent, Sabail - 4.8 percent and Pirallakhi - 0.3 percent.

As of October 29, Azerbaijan, the nation of ten million has registered 53,152 COVID-19 cases and 708 coronavirus-related deaths. Over 42,516 people have recovered from the disease.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz