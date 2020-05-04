By Trend

Azerbaijan has confirmed 52 new COVID-19 cases, 39 patients have recovered, while one patient has died, Trend reports on May 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

A citizen born in 1969 who, besides the coronavirus infection, was diagnosed with diabetes mellitus, and also suffered from chronic heart failure, has died.

Up to now, 1,984 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Azerbaijan. Some 1,480 of them have recovered, and 26 people have died. Presently, 478 people are being treated in hospitals.

The condition of 18 patients out of these 478 persons is assessed as severe, 29 people are in moderately severe condition, and the rest feel normal.

