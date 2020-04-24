Trend

If appropriate measures are not taken, an outbreak of the coronavirus may occur again, Head of the representative office of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said.

Harmanci made the remark in Baku at the press-conference, Trend reports on April 24.

“Presently, all countries are preparing to abolish the quarantine regime, but it is necessary to take into account that the quarantine rules must be alleviated with caution,” the head of the WHO representative office in Azerbaijan added.

"The Azerbaijani government is discussing and working to mitigate the quarantine requirements from May 5,” Harmanci added. “WHO intends to develop appropriate criteria on this issue. There is no vaccine against the virus yet and it is still extremely dangerous.”

The head of the WHO representative office in Azerbaijan also stressed that if countries trust each other in the fight against coronavirus, then it will be easier to open the borders after cancellation of quarantine regime.

“The corresponding discussions have already begun,” Harmanci added.

“Of course, the borders will open and trade will continue,” the head of the WHO representative office in Azerbaijan stressed. “But the interaction and mutual trust of countries in this issue is very important.”

In the end, Harmanci thanked the Azerbaijani people for the effective fight against coronavirus.

