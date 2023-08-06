Baku to host "TIPx: Beyond the Algorithm" conference

6 August 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

TIPx: Beyond the Algorithm conference will be held in Baku on August 8 in cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Central Career Branch of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the conference is to support the development of soft skills to the students of the Technest project.

At the event, 4 speakers will deliver speech on the following topics:

Malak Karimova - "Virtual bridges: effective communication at a distance";

Israfil Ashurli - "Zivra code 1.0";

Sevda Aliyeva - "Homo Digitalis. Meta-skills";

Ilham Ali Yusif - "Clockwise success".

It is worth noting that the event is intended for students and graduates of the Technest project.

---

