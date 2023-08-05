Working group on ecological issues holds meeting in Azerbaijan's Shusha [PHOTOS]

5 August 2023 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani working group on ecological issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters established for the centralized solution of issues in liberated territories has held a meeting in Shusha, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the working group's respective state structures, including the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Shusha District, Shusha City State Reserve Management, and the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts of the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region, attended the meeting.

Delegates from the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Garabagh Economic Region (except for Shusha District), the Garabagh Economic Region Restoration, Construction, and Management Service, and the Eastern Zangazur Economic Region Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 also attended the event.

