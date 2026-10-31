Rashid Al Khalifa’s “Crate Labyrinth” invites visitors to explore space through movement

31 October 2026 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Rashid Al Khalifa’s installation Crate Labyrinth brings together elements of sculpture and architecture, inviting visitors to engage with the work in a different way. Built from lines, openings and intersections, the structure is not a closed object but an open space that visitors can move through.

The grid-like metal structure evokes ideas of order and rationality, while its transparency and human scale soften its rigidity. Light, shadow and people can pass through it. As visitors move within the structure, their perspectives shift and the boundaries between interior and exterior become less distinct. The human body becomes a temporary measure of the space.

The repetition of cubes of equal size recalls modular design and industrial logic. At the same time, overlapping planes create a different experience for each visitor: the field of vision is divided, a sense of direction shifts, and visitors become aware both of being within a defined framework and of being visible to others.

Combining sculptural and architectural qualities, the installation moves beyond the traditional functions of space. It offers neither shelter nor enclosure, and it does not prescribe a direction of movement. Instead, it creates a framework for movement and perception. As visitors pass through the structure, they become part of a three-dimensional composition, tracing lines through the space with their movement.

Crate Labyrinth invites reflection on urban planning, social structures and the invisible frameworks that shape everyday life. It also gives visitors the freedom to slow down, wander and become temporary inhabitants of the space.