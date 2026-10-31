Azerbaijani artists reimagine traditional carpet weaving at Baku's Beyond Memory exhibition [PHOTOS]

31 October 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani artists Faig Ahmed and Farid Rasulov are bringing a contemporary perspective to the country's centuries-old carpet-weaving traditions through their collections presented at the Beyond Memory (Yaddaşdan ötə) exhibition at QGallery in Baku.

The exhibition, curated by Emin Mammadov, is being held as part of the Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Sense the Future NOW programme, bringing together two distinct artistic interpretations of one of Azerbaijan's most recognisable cultural symbols.

According to Trend, both artists explore the possibilities of traditional carpet weaving beyond its conventional decorative role, combining historical patterns with contemporary visual techniques and artistic experimentation.

Faig Ahmed explores the intersection of tradition and digital art

Faig Ahmed's collection, From Sketch to Carpet, developed in collaboration with Azerkhalcha OJSC, examines the transformation of an artistic concept into a hand-woven carpet.

The collection features seven designs: Turquoise, Göyçəli; Midnight, Qonaqkənd; Spring, Göyçəli; Rose, Göyçəli; Ink, Göyçəli; Crystal, Göyçəli; and Magenta, Qonaqkənd.

Each design has been produced in a limited edition of ten carpets.

Drawing inspiration from the Guba school of carpet weaving and the artistic traditions of Western Azerbaijan, Ahmed incorporates digital distortions, optical illusions, melting effects and pixelated patterns into classical carpet compositions.

These techniques challenge the traditional geometric structure of Azerbaijani carpets, creating visual impressions of movement and transformation while preserving their connection to established weaving techniques.

The carpets are produced using wool and silk threads, combining contemporary artistic expression with traditional craftsmanship.

Farid Rasulov brings Karabakh's cultural symbolism into focus

Farid Rasulov's collection, Patterns that Preserve Tales. Karabakh Carpets, also created in collaboration with Azerkhalcha OJSC, explores the cultural heritage and symbolic imagery associated with Karabakh.

The collection comprises six carpets: The Tale of the White Horse and Birds, The Legend of the Karabakh Horse, The Pattern of Grace, Echoes of Golden Feathers, Tiger in Patterns, and Pomegranate—the Crown of the Night.

Rasulov draws on the ornamental traditions of the Karabakh school of carpet weaving, incorporating his own artistic motifs to create compositions inspired by historical memory, folklore and regional symbolism.

The carpets are made from wool and silk using three-dimensional design techniques, giving traditional patterns greater visual depth and expressive qualities.

Unlike Ahmed's digitally influenced approach, Rasulov places particular emphasis on storytelling, using familiar cultural symbols to develop new visual narratives.

Traditional craftsmanship meets contemporary artistic expression

Despite their different artistic approaches, both collections share an important connection to Azerbaijan's traditional weaving heritage.

All the carpets were hand-woven by experienced artisans at Azerkhalcha OJSC's regional workshops, ensuring that contemporary designs are realised through craftsmanship and techniques passed down through generations.