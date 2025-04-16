Ganja hosts info tour within "Preserve Cultural Heritage" project [PHOTOS]

16 April 2025 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ganja has hosted another info tour as part of the "Preserve Cultural Heritage" project, organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center of Culture (MEMİM) with the support of the Azerbaijan State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage, the Institute of History and Ethnology named after Abbasgulu aga Bakikhanov of the National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the Azerbaijan Student Youth Organizations' Union (ASYOU), Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the info tour is to popularize and protect the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country, increase practical knowledge about restoration and conservation work, strengthen national human resources and educate the younger generation.

During the info tour, an excursion to the "Chokek" bathhouse, the tomb of Javad Khan, the mosque and caravanserai of Shah Abbas, the fortress walls of Ganja, the building of the Parliament of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and other historical places of great importance for Ganja both historically and culturally was organized for students of higher education institutions located in Ganja and media representatives.

The head of the Ganja regional department of the State Service for Protection, Development and Restoration of Cultural Heritage Parvin Kazimov, an employee of the Institute of History and Ethnology named after Abbasgulu aga Bakikhanov, Faig Ismailov and other specialists told the participants interesting and informative information about the history of these monuments.

Earlier, within the framework of the project, info tours were organized to the Gobustan State Historical and Cultural Reserve, the Great and Small Mardakan Castles, the Zargyarpalan bathhouse.

