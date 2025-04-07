Carpet Museum, Platform Culture Central Europe to present joint exhibition

7 April 2025 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will present an exhibition "What Will We Wear in the Future?" on April 9, in cooperation with the Platform Culture Central Europe (PCCE), Azernews reports.

This year, under the Hungarian presidency of the PCCE, the works of fashion designers from member states (Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan will be exhibited in the world-famous museum in Baku.

The masterpieces made with different techniques, recycled and natural materials created by 28 talented students of fashion and design will be shown during the joint exhibition.

The authors demonstrate the transformation potential of biomaterials and textiles in their works, challenging the traditional concept of waste products.

They draw attention to the role of originality, intuition, and independent and critical thinking in contemporary design, as well as the ecological benefits that the fashion industry can contribute to environmental protection through recycling.

The project explores the relationship between sustainability and fashion, presenting different approaches and solutions, and is organized by the PCCE countries, the Embassy of Hungary in Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

The exhibition "What Will We Wear in the Future?" will run until April 13, 2025.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.