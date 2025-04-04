President Ilham Aliyev signs order to mark 190th anniversary of Seyid Azim Shirvani

4 April 2025 13:57 (UTC+04:00)

According to the order, the year 2025 marks the 190th anniversary of the prominent Azerbaijani poet and educator. The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, has been tasked with drafting and implementing an action plan to commemorate the anniversary of the outstanding poet, Seyid Azim Shirvani.

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 190th anniversary of Seyid Azim Shirvani.

