Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation awards Seymur Fataliyev, Sec-Gen of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO [PHOTOS]

3 April 2025 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Seymur Fataliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Secretary-General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, has been awarded by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, Azernews reports citing the post shared by the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO on X.

The post reads that S.Fataliyev has been awarded for his services in strengthening the unity of the Turkic World and in preserving and promoting its rich cultural heritage.

In its turn, the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO expressed gratitude to the head of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation for the award.

"We express our sincere gratitude to the President of the Foundation, Honourable Aktoty Raimkulova, for this prestigious award. This recognition is a clear testament to the importance attached to the shared values of the TurkicWorld."