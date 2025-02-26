Culture Minister pays tribute to Khojaly genocide victims [PHOTOS]

26 February 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

On the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, one of the bloodiest tragedies in human history, the Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli has visited the Khojaly Genocide Monument, Azernews reports.

The flowers were laid in front of the monument and tribute was paid to the memory of the victims of the tragedy.

It should be noted that on the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed groups razed the city of Khojaly to the ground. As a result of another mass massacre committed by the Armenian aggressors against the Azerbaijani people, 613 people died. 1,275 civilians were taken prisoner, and the fate of 150 people is still unknown.

As a result of this act of genocide, 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one of their parents.

Currently, the Azerbaijani state is carrying out rapid reconstruction and reconstruction work in all territories liberated from occupation, including the Khojaly region. The Great Return to the free lands process continues. The return of a group of former internally displaced persons to the city of Khojaly and the village of Ballıca in the region has already been ensured.

The Genocide Memorial Complex to be established in the city of Khojaly by the Decree of President Ilham Aliyev dated February 25, 2025, will not only be an expression of high respect for the memory of the victims of the tragedy, but will also be a valuable memorial inscription so that this bloody crime will not be forgotten in the future.