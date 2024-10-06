Asian Storytelling Committee meets in Azerbaijan, discusses cultural cooperation

6 October 2024 19:26 (UTC+04:00)

The next meeting of the Asian Storytelling Committee was held at the National Library of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Representatives from the ministries of culture of member states—including Korea, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, and Tajikistan—attended the meeting.

Established in 2009 at the initiative of the Korean side, the Asian Storytelling Committee promotes cooperation among the ministries of culture in Central Asian countries. Through the Asian Cultural Center of the Republic of Korea, the Committee prepares joint publications, exhibitions, performances, and festivals that highlight the cultural heritage of Asian peoples.

To date, the Committee has published two books of fairy tales about Azerbaijan in Korean and has undertaken initiatives to promote Azerbaijani carpet art. A new book reflecting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage is also in preparation.

At the opening of the 16th meeting, a representative from the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan welcomed the guests and highlighted the Committee's role in studying and promoting the cultural heritage of Asian countries.

During the meeting, representatives from the Asian Cultural Center presented a report on activities completed this year. Subsequently, member states proposed joint cooperation initiatives for the following year.

After a break, the meeting protocol was reviewed. Key issues included organizing a "Silk Road" exhibition showcasing the material and cultural heritage of Asian nations, establishing a "Children's Book Award," and planning the 17th Committee meeting in Mongolia next year.

The protocol was signed by the members, concluding the meeting.

Additionally, members of the Asian Storytelling Committee visited the 10th Baku International Book Fair on October 6 to learn more about Azerbaijan's book industry.

---

