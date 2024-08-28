Lineup for Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi announced

The lineup for the Grape and Wine Festival in Shamakhi, scheduled for September 7-8, has been revealed, Azernews reports.

The festival, which will run over two days at the Shirvan Sharablari LLC vine-growing and winemaking complex in Meysari village, will feature performances by various artists and groups from Azerbaijan and beyond.

Performers include Aygun Kazimova (September 8), Azad Shabanov (September 7), Cuban singer and dancer Edglis Hayle (September 7), Elvin Mirzazade (September 8), the Good Girls group (September 7), Niko's Band (September 7), MadTeen & Rassam (September 8), Roman & Nirvana Band (September 8), and the Shahriyar Imanov and Teymur Suleymanbeyli duet (September 7). DJ Amalov will also perform on both days. The festival will feature Brazilian Carnival and Libertango dancing.

The festival venue will feature several interactive zones, including spaces for tastings, entertainment, food, souvenir sales, and workshops, like a wine painting class. An outdoor movie screening will also be included in the event.

The Grape and Wine Festival provides not just entertainment and a celebration of the harvest, but also a significant chance for winemakers to establish new business relationships and present their products to a wide audience.

To participate, register through the iTicket.az website.

For more information, visit the official page on Instagram.

