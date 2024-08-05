Pop star Ricky Martin delivers breathtaking show in Baku [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

World-famous singer Ricky Martin has performed a spectacular concert at Sea Breeze Resort, Azernews reports.

With over 95 million albums sold worldwide, and multiple prestigious awards to his name, the singer has scored 11 Billboard Hot Latin Songs number-one songs, and won two Grammy Awards, five Latin Grammy Awards.

Ricky Martin's concert in Baku drew over 10,000 enthusiastic spectators who enjoyed hits like Maria, The Cup of Life, and Livin' la Vida Loca.

The pop star greeted the audience in Azerbaijani. causing a standing ovation.

"I am so happy to be here. Looking at your smiles, seeing your energy and the way you dance, I can say that this is going to be an amazing night. Today I am going to tell my story through music - my path, my moments of joy, sadness and other emotions. And all this in Baku," the singer said.

The concert was filled with vibrant music and energetic dances, creating an unforgettable experience for all music enthusiasts.

Ricky Martin's charisma and passion for music shone through as he connected with the audience, delivering a breathtaking show.

The concert culminated with a virtual duet with Christina Aguilera and a Dj set by People Like Us, followed by a firework display.

Moreover, Ricky Martin was honored with a star on the Sea Breeze Walk of Fame, recognizing the singer's outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Earlier this summer, Sea Breeze Resort hosted Dream Fest 2024 International Music Festival, which united 150 artists from different countries.

Note that the concert season is still ongoing in Sea Breeze Resort.

