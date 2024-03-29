Azerbaijani writer's novel translated into Uzbek [PHOTOS]

29 March 2024 11:51 (UTC+04:00)

A historical novel "The Sword and the Pen" by the Azerbaijani writer Mammad Said Ordubadi has been translated into Uzbek.

Ordubadi's work was translated at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The book was translated into Uzbek by Nazira Aliyeva, Mukhsin Khamidov, and Rustam Komilov.

The novel was published in Niso nashriyot va matbaa uyi in Tashkent. The editor of the publication and the author of the preface is Uzbek scientist Abdulla Ulugov.

The book presentation took place at the Azerbaijan Cultural Centre for Literature, operating at Urgench State University.

In their remarks, the Vice-Rector of the Urgench State University, Ardar Khojaniyazov, the Dean of the Pedagogical Faculty, Shadyar Dostyanov, the Dean of the Literary Faculty, Dilshod Gaipov, the Deputy of the Pedagogical Faculty, Shadyar Dostzhano, the representative of the Cultural Centre, Karimulla Mamedzade, and the Executive Director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, Erkin Nuriddinov, stressed the significance of the implemented project as a valuable source for studying Azerbaijan's culture and history. They hailed the cultural ties between the fraternal countries.

The event participants were informed about the projects and initiatives launched by Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre, which operates in Tashkent.

In the historical novel "The Sword and the Pen", Mammad Said Ordubadi shows the image of the brilliant Azerbaijani poet Nizami Ganjavi based on more than 300 historical sources and facts.

The events mainly unfold in Ganja during the 11th and 12th centuries, the period of the Ildegizid State.

The novel also revolves around Nizami Ganjavi's close friend, Fakhraddin, who was a talented commander and people's defender.

