Ganja hosts concert for families of martyrs and veterans [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Ganja State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert program for the families of martyrs and veterans of the Garabagh War.

The concert was accompanied by the Goygol State Song and Dance Ensemble under the artistic direction of Sahil Guliyev and a choreographic group staged by Sanan Javadov, Azernews reports.

The concert featured performances by People's Artist Shahnaz Gashimova, soloists Shirkhan Jahangirov, Samir Mammadov, Zamina Nuriyeva, Khayal Aliyev, Ilham Gasimov, Rovshan Mammadov, Ali Aliyev, Elshan Jafarov, Ali Mammadov, Azer Vardiyev and students of the Bulbul Vocal School.

During the concert, the audience enjoyed works by national classics, including Jahangir Jahangirov, Zakir Bagirov, Alakbar Tagiyev, Elza Ibrahimova, Muslim Magomayev, Emin Sabitoglu. Naghara show was also presented as part of the event.

