Azerbaijan's culture and literature highlighted in Uzbekistan [PHOTOS]

12 February 2024 12:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Nukus State Pedagogical Institute has hosted a seminar dedicated to Azerbaijan's culture and literature at the initiative of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan.

The seminar participants exchanged views took place on cultural and literary ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and the reflection of the ideology of Turkism in the literature of the two peoples, Azernews reports.

Director of the Center for Azerbaijani Culture and Literature Feruza Salmanova informed students about ongoing projects aimed at strengthening Uzbek-Azerbaijani cultural and literary ties. She made a report on publications on Azerbaijani literature donated by the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Uzbekistan to their center.

Note that the Center for Azerbaijani Culture and Literature named after Huseyn Javid hosts lectures, seminars, as well as open classes dedicated to the common values of the two peoples.

A mini-library has been created in the center, where readers are offered publications in Azerbaijani and Uzbek languages, dedicated to Azerbaijan's culture and history, the life and work of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev as well as the country's economic, political and cultural achievements under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz