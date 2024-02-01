Composer Rufat Khalilov to give his first author's concert

1 February 2024 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

International Mugham Center will host composer Rufat Khalilov's first author's concert on February 24.

The evening, organized with the support of the International Mugham Center, is dedicated to the martyrs of the Garabagh War, Azernews reports.

The concert program will feature chamber and instrumental works by the composer, written in different years. The concert includes Ithaf audiovisual composition.

Honored Artist Ayyub Aliyev (cello), Saida Taghizadeh (piano), Uzeyir Mahmudbayli (viola) and other musicians will perform at the concert, to be hosted by musicologist Shafagat Mammadova.

Rufat Khalilov is a graduate of the Baku Music Academy (1999), class of Honored Artist Ismail Hajibayov. He was a scholarship holder of the German Academic Exchange Center (DAAD), continuing his studies in Germany.

Rufat Khalilov has composed many instrumental, chamber-instrumental and symphonic works.

In 2009, his music piece "Heyrati" for the 75th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Composers Union was awarded the prize for the best symphonic composition.

In 2014-2018, the composer’s solo and chamber works were successfully performed in a number of European countries, including Sofia (Bulgaria), Obersdorf (Germany), Senon (France).

