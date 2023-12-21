Documentary Legend of Kharibulbul presented in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

21 December 2023 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan has organised a film screening of the documentary "The Legend of Kharibulbul". The film screening took place at the National University of Modern Languages (NUMLs) in Islamabad, Azernews reports.

The documentary was filmed with the support of the Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO and the Culture Ministry.

At the event, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, spoke about the history of the city of Shusha, noting that this city is one of the important centres of historical, cultural, social, and political life in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador emphasised in his speech that Shusha is the cradle of Azerbaijani music. The city was declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023 and the Capital of the Islamic World in 2024.

Speaking about Kharibulbul, Khazar Farhadov noted that this flower, which has become a symbol of victory and liberation of Azerbaijani territories, grows only in Garabagh, mainly in the vicinity of the city of Shusha.

Then the audience was presented with the documentary film "The Legend of Kharibulbul".

The film focuses on the opinions of Western scientists about Eastern culture, Azerbaijani literature, music, mugham, and nature.

During the filming process, Swedish photographer and filmmaker Mikael Silkeberg visited Shusha, Fuzuli, and Aghdam.

The documentary contains interviews with a number of outstanding scientists and cultural figures about Karabakh and Shusha, as well as video shots of historical figures.

After the film screening, the guests got acquainted with the Centre for Azerbaijani Language and Culture, operating at the university. The active participation of the centre in organising events related to Azerbaijan was highly appreciated.

