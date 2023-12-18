Ankara hosts grand concert by Kremerata Baltica and Baku Chamber Orchestra [PHOTOS]

18 December 2023 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A grandiose concert of Kremerata Baltika and Baku Chamber Orchestra was held in Ankara, says the organiser of the evening, head of Premier LTD Nazaket Qasimova, Azernews reports.

The project was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkiye and the 50th anniversary of one of the oldest musical foundations of Turkiye - Sevda Cenab And Muzik Vakfi.

The programme of the jubilee concert included works of different styles and national colours performed by two different ensembles: the Baku Chamber Orchestra and soloists from Kremerata Baltika.

The evening was opened by guests from Lithuania. This ensemble of 10 musicians is the Lithuanian part of the renowned Kremerata Baltika orchestra (including musicians from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia), continuing the best traditions of the world-famous ensemble laid down by its organiser and artistic director, Maestro Gidon Kremer.

The programme included a work by the famous Turkish composer and pianist Fazil Say, which is not often performed in the author's homeland. It was a tribute and a kind of musical offering for the anniversary celebration. The listeners could appreciate the skills of the leader of the ensemble, the famous violinist Geraldas Bidva, who soloed in Astor Piazzola's favourite piece "Four Seasons in Buenos Aires".

The Baku Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Fuad Ibrahimov, the Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan and Principal Conductor of the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli, gave the audience bright emotions. The talented Azerbaijani conductor is well known in Turkey, but this was the first time his chamber orchestra performed in Ankara. Established in 2011, the ensemble has performed with renowned musicians such as Gidon Kremer and Dmitri Sitkovetsky at many international festivals and concerts around the world.

The Baku Chamber Orchestra has included in its programme well-known works by the coryphaei of Azerbaijani music. The Symphony in Memory of Nizami by Fikret Amirov was performed with inspiration. The audience received with great delight the performance of two "Dances" from Gar Garayev's ballet "Path of Thunder".

Fuad Ibragimov has a long-standing creative friendship with the musicians of Kremerata Baltika and Maestro Gidon Kremer himself. He often appears as a guest conductor with the renowned orchestra at international festivals and concerts.

The joint performance of the two orchestras was therefore a natural continuation of their creative partnership. They performed Nino Rota's Concerto for Strings, demonstrating a high level of orchestral style.

The apotheosis of this musical feast was the well-known and well-loved Turkish piece "March of the Decade," performed by the joint orchestra, which was sung by the audience and met with endless applause.

The audience was mesmerised by the performances of the two orchestras, and the concert was a major cultural event. Fuad Ibrahimov expressed his hope that similar events would be organized in Azerbaijan as often as possible.

Kremerata Baltika is a renowned European orchestra that was founded in 1997 by the world-renowned violinist Gidon Kremer. The orchestra consists of 23 young, talented musicians from Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. Since its performance at the Lockenhause Festival in Austria in 1997, the orchestra has won the hearts of audiences around the world, having given over one thousand concerts in more than 50 countries and 600 cities.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz