President of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus visits Int'l Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation [PHOTOS]

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar has visited the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Recalling that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was granted observer status in the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) within the Samarkand Summit held last November, President Ersin Tatar hailed the rich history of Turkic world, including its culture, literature and music, Azernews reports.

He emphasized that Northern Cyprus and its people are a part of the Turkic world, President Ersin Tatar expressed his hope that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will soon be among the countries cooperating with the International Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation.

Speaking about the friendship and brotherhood between the Turkic states, the foundation president Gunay Afandiyeva noted common roots, traditions, language, folklore, and religion, which create a solid foundation for the joint future of the Turkic world.

Gunay Afandiyeva also informed President Ersin Tatar about the foundation's large-scale activities and international projects aimed at protecting the centuries-old cultural heritage of the Turkic world and passing it on to future generations.

The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest and prospects for future cooperation.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

