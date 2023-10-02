Adele shines in stunning gown designed by Rufat Ismayil [PHOTOS]

World-famous singer Adele has appeared in the dress of the Azerbaijani designer Rufat Ismayil.

Adele took the stage in a velvet dress decorated with silk flowers. The singer shared photos in an outfit from an Azerbaijani designer on her Instagram page, Azernews reports.

This is not the first time that celebrities dress in outfits designed by Rufat Ismayil. Thus, the American singer and model Ashanti appeared on the red carpet of the 61st Grammy Awards wearing an outfit from Ismayil; Indian actress and model Jacqueline Fernandez also chose an outfit from the fashion brand "AFFFAIR" ; pop-rock singer Avril Lavigne appeared on the ABC television show "Dancing with the Stars" wearing a dress designed by Rufat Ismayil; actress and singer Meg Donnelly choose an outfit from an Azerbaijani designer for the American Music Awards 2019; popular American country singer Carrie Underwood wore a dress from Rufat Ismayil during her performance at the 2022 Grammy Music Awards, etc.

Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez were also previously seen wearing dresses from the Azerbaijani designer.

Rufat Ismayil has been living and working in Turkiye in recent years, where he founded his own fashion brand "AFFFAIR" in 2014. The designer's collections have been successfully demonstrated in Italy, Turkiye, the UAE and other countries.

In 2022, Rufat Ismayil demonstrated magnificent gowns at fashion show "AFFFAIR in Carpets ".

The large-scale event took place at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Inspired by Azerbaijani carpets, in particular, from the Garabagh carpet school, the project focused at preserving the historic traditions in contemporary ways.

The world's leading fashion publications, including Vogue magazine (Italy), wrote about fashion collections created by the Azerbaijani designer.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz