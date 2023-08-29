Renowned tar leaves audience in awe in Russia [PHOTOS]

Renowned tar player Arslan Novrasli and his Ethno-Jazz band has left the audience in awe at the Days of Azerbaijan held in Russia.

The concert was organized within Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art held in Astrakhan with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Azernews reports.

Arslan Novrasli is a laureate and winner of many festivals and competitions. He is the first musician who applied the technique of harmonic jazz standards on the tar, Azernews reports.

In his music, Novrasli brilliantly combines mugham and jazz through jazz compositions, pop music, classical and world hits at local and international level

At the musical evening, Arslan Novrasli delighted the audience with compositions written both on the basis of classical jazz standards and on the themes of the works by Azerbaijani composers. The concert program also included the Azerbaijani folk song "Ay Laçın".

Note that Ethno-jazz band includes Arslan Novrasli (tar), Nijat Aslanov (piano), Salim Mammadov (bass guitar), Gasan Bilalov (drums).

The Caspian Seasons International Festival of Classical Art will run until September 6th.

---

