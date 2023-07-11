Vagif Poetry Days to feature literary and musical events [VIDEO]

11 July 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Literary and musical events will be held within Vagif Poetry Days.

Co-organized by Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Culture Ministry and Azerbaijan Writers' Union, the event promises an interesting program on July 13-15, Azernews reports.

Vagif Poetry Days will be also held in Shusha, known Azerbaijan's cultural capital with the participation of Azerbaijani poets and modern poets of the Turkic peoples.

The Poetry Days' rich program also includes a concert by the Ensemble of Ancient Musical Instruments.

People's Artists Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Teyyub Aslanov, Honored Artist Fargana Gasimova and others will perform pieces from the immortal works of Molla Panah Vagif, Khagani Shirvani, Imaddin Nasimi, Mohammad Fuzuli, Mir Hamza Nigari, Mir Mohsum Nawab, Nizami Ganjavi, Shah Ismail Khatai.

A literary-musical composition will also be presented during the Vagif Poetry Days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz