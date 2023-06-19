Int'l World of Mugham Festival demonstrates centuries-old art in all its glory [PHOTOS]

Mugham has long been the common spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani people.

Known as one of the unique treasuries of the oral and intangible heritage of mankind, mugham has taken its rightful place in the world cultural space.

In 2003, UNESCO proclaimed Azerbaijani Mugham a "Masterpiece of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity". The mugham was added to the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2009.

Initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the International World of Mugham Festival draws more attention to mugham art.

The large-scale event has been held under the support and patronage of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva since the first day.

The festival is a large-scale international cultural event, covering all manifestations of the unique musical phenomenon.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival demonstrates this centuries-old art in all its glory.

The festival is co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Culture Ministry with the support of the Ministry of Science and Education and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Azernews reports.

This festival has brought together many prominent representatives of the traditional musical cultures as well as young musicians, composers and researchers.

The festival consists of a series of concerts that feature traditional and new musical genres and styles, an international scientific symposium and a competition of traditional music performers.

Over these years, the musical project has revealed many young talents from different countries, who have gained international recognition.

Within the festival, Azerbaijan's living vocal treasure, People's Artist Alim Gasimov and Honored Artist Fargana Gasimova, world-recognized master of the Afghan rubab and the Indian sarod Daud Khan Sadozai, choreographer, researcher who systematized mugham dance movements Sashar Zarif and Turkish folk music artist Senem Akdemir delighted the audience with their performances.

Meanwhile, People's Artist Anvar Sadigov and Honored Artist Emil Afrasiyab captured the audience's attention at the National Conservatory.

Notably, Azerbaijan is represented at the festival by the winners of the National Mugham Competition held on April 24-27. Within the framework of the festival, various concerts will be organized in the cities of Baku, Aghjabadi and Shusha.

The 6th International World of Mugham Music Festival will last until June 25.

The international jury from Azerbaijan, Great Britain, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Turkiye will choose the winners of the competition for singing and instrumental performance.

