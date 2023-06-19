Baku Piano Festival: Passionate tango music makes crowd dance and roar [PHOTOS]

19 June 2023 11:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Tango dance is a mesmerizing art that has been enchanting audiences for centuries. One of the most fascinating aspects of this dramatic dance style is the rhythmic music that accompanies it.

The guests of Baku International Piano Festival have watched in amazement how dancers moved gracefully across the dance floor, Azernews reports.

The atmosphere at the concert was absolutely electric. Saida Taghizade Quartet and dance duets from Ilham Osmanov's Dance Studio captured the audience's attention.

Saida Taghizade is a laureate of several international competitions. She has toured many countries, performing at the most prestigious concert venues, including New York's Carnegie Hall.

The music performed by Saida Taghizade perfectly shows all aspects of her creative activity: from her solo career to chamber music, performances with artists of completely different genres each time with a new concert program.

Passionate tango music, combined with the rhythmic movements, make it an unforgettable experience for the audience.

The Baku International Piano Festival is not only the magical playing of piano and keyboard virtuosos, it is, first of all, a luxurious atmosphere that inspires and enchants the most demanding music lovers.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29.

The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz