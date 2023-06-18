Renowned photographer: Baku Piano Festival offers truly unforgettable musical experience

Baku International Piano Festival presents truly breathtaking shows with some of the world's biggest stars delivering powerful performances.

The music, the wonderful atmosphere, all contributes to a truly unforgettable experience that will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone who visits the festival.

From spectacular concerts to film screenings, Head of Baku International Piano Festival's Press Service, well-known photographer Rustam Huseynov says that there is plenty to explore and enjoy at this large-scale event.

"Second Baku International Piano Festival is probably one of the brightest cultural events of this summer. The whole festival is united around the piano, known as a royal musical instrument. For music connoisseurs, the Baku Piano Festival is notable for the fact that here you can find something for every listener's taste," Rustam Huseynov told AZERNEWS.

"This is one of the few festivals where you can meet virtuoso musicians, world stars from different continents. Without a doubt, Baku International Piano Festival immerses the audience in the magical world of music," he said.

Music lovers in Baku have a chance to get an unforgettable music experience on June 15-29. The festival's program includes concert programs for all music tastes: rock, classical, jazz, pop, flamenco, and even tango.

Each musician at the festival is exceptional and brings something new and original to his compositions in order to show how he feels about this world. May piano inspire you!

