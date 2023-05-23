YARAT successfully hosted Museum Night [PHOTOS]

23 May 2023 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has successfully hosted Museum Night, which turned into immersive and thought-provoking journey.

Inspired by Carl Gustav Jung's famous theory of archetypes, the captivating event centered around the concept of "shadow". The event, presented under the slogan "Behind the Shadow", provided every participant with an opportunity to understand and express themselves.

Those in attendance enjoyed an array of engaging and captivating activities, including performances and workshops at the YARAT Centre. Alina Yusupova’s performance, "Black Is the Absolute", and the multimedia performance by the coding duo RAW were two of the evening's highlights. Arzu Suleymanova's "Circle of Serenity" mandala art therapy and Ramal Kazim's "The Mirror of the Soul" workshop were also popular picks.

One of the audience’s surprising discoveries was the video artwork “Merge with your shadow” by Nargis Abdullayeva. It was remarkable addition to the event.

The Azerbaijan State Pantomime Theatre kept attendees thoroughly entertained with their amazing play “Mangurt”. The Museum of Azerbaijani Painting of the XX-XXI Centuries featured an interactive tour titled “Night at the Museum”, while the second floor boasted a captivating Shakarbura Show and Intellectual game "Club 22".

As the evening progressed, attendees were treated to a live concert by "Call It" (Azerbaijan) and "MokuMoku" (Georgia) bands on Baku Boulevard (near YARAT Centre).

In total, 2500 guests attended to the event. We aspire to continue to provide such highly engaging events in the future!

The Museum Night project was supported by the Baku Boulevard Administration, the iTicket platform, Meatadore company, and were widely covered by local and international media.

