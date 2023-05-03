TuranTuralX duo holds first rehearsal ahead Eurovision

3 May 2023 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Eurovision 2023 rehearsals are underway in Liverpool.

Azerbaijan's TuranTuralX have brought a strong Beatles vibe to the stage, Azernews reports via Eurovoix. The duo is performing on a heart shaped platform, much like the tables in the Green Room.

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

The musicians were selected internally by Azerbaijan's Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) among five music artists, including Emrah Musayev and Humay Aslanova, Leyla Izzatova, Mamagama and Azer Nasibov.

They have co-written the song "Tell Me More" that they'll be taking to Liverpool to represent Azerbaijan.

TuranTuralX duo will rock the Eurovision stage in the second phase of the first semi-final on May 9.

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 will perform under the number 12 at the contest's semi-final stage.

Some 37 countries will join the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool, UK, on May 9-13.

