Heydar Aliyev Center to host exhibition of Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa

11 March 2023 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Heydar Aliyev Center presents another exhibition of different art samples to its visitors.

On March 14, the exhibition "First light" by Bahraini artist Rashid Al Khalifa will be opened in the center. The latest installations of Rashid Al Khalifa will be displayed at the Baku exhibition.

Such works of the artist as "Fish trap", "Mosaic", "We created all living things from water", "Circular reflection" will be presented for the first time at the Heydar Aliyev Center. This will also be the artist's first exhibition in Azerbaijan.

Expressing his satisfaction with the organization of the exhibition at the Heydar Aliyev Center, which was architected by Zaha Hadid, Rashid Al Khalifa said that he was glad that his newly created works were displayed in the center with an innovative and ultra-modern design, as well as in Azerbaijan, which is known for its rich culture and heritage.

Notably, the exhibition will continue at the center until September 10.



Rashid Al Khalifa creates his works inspired by the nature that surrounds him. The artist's artworks are distinguished from others by the unity of traditional and modern architecture with the environment.

Born in 1952 to the royal family of Bahrain, Rashid Al Khalifa studied art and design at Hastings College in Great Britain. The changes in the life and surroundings of the artist, who started his career with landscape painting, also affected his chosen field. If in the 80s of the last century, Rashid Al Khalifa's work featured more ephemeral art examples, then in the 90s, abstract forms and experiments with other materials, especially the "bumpy canvas" characteristic, dominate his works. In the 2000s, aluminum became the center of the artist's creativity.

Rashid Al Khalifa is a participant of various international exhibitions, art fairs and biennials. He is currently the chairman of the Bahrain Arts Council. RAK Art Foundation, which he founded, also supports young artists.

---

