Symphony Orchestra and Choir Chapel leave deep impression on audience [PHOTO]

27 February 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert timed to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

According to Azernews, the memory of the victims of the Khojaly genocide was honored with a minute of silence.

As part of the concert, Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra and the State Choir Chapel performed works by Azerbaijani composers under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Their heart touching performance left a deep impression on the listeners. The musicians and soloists of the choir fully conveyed the depth of the musical works.

In 1992, the town of Khojaly came under intense fire from the towns of Khankandi and Askaran already occupied by the Armenian armed forces.

Some 613 civilians, mostly women, and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent.

Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz