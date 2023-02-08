Voice of Youth Festival evokes delight & admiration [PHOTO/VIDEO]

8 February 2023 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Another spectacular concert was held as part of the Voice of Youth Festival, Azernews reports.

The main purpose of the festival is to increase the young people's interest in art and culture, encourage their creative activity as well as discover young talents.

The concert took place at the Heydar Aliyev Palace as part of the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

The Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, the State Dance Ensemble, Avanqard Chamber Orchestra, DanceAbility inclusive dance group, Aynaband rock, Nijat Aslanov's jazz quartet as well as young vocalists Nigar Jalilova, Emin Zeynalli, Zamina Rahimova, mugham singers Yusif Sadixov, Ravan Gachayev, Sevinj Abdinova, Yagut Xalilzada, ashugs Galbinur Ibrahimli, Roya Mursalova, instrumentalists Magsad Azizov, Mayis Muradov, Ismayil Zulfugarov, Farid Atazada, Farrux Gashimli, and others left audience astonished.

The concert participants brilliantly performed much beloved musical compositions and theatrical performances of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The large-scale event also featured video frames, where the national leader addressed the young people.

The concert program included fragments from Gara Garayev's ballet "Shadows of Gobustan", Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Leyli and Majnun", Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties", Rauf Hajiyev's operetta "From there, from here", Arif Malikov's soundtrack for the film "Magic Robe", Azar Dadashov's soundtrack from the film "Dream", etc.

A magnificent concert at Heydar Aliyev Palace ended with a standing ovation.

Furthermore, the Azerbaijani State Philharmonic Hall has hosted a concert program that featured music pieces by young composers, which are their diploma papers.

The State Symphony Orchestra performed young composers' compositions under the baton of conductor Mustafa Mehmandarov.

The concert program included works by Aysel Azizova, Tamilla Ahadova, Vusal Namazli, and Tofig Rzayev.

Young composers presented new modes of musical expression. Their music pieces were highly appreciated by the listeners.

The Voice of Youth Festival runs in Baku and Ganja with the support of the Culture Ministry.

Every year, the festival brings together young people from all over the country to mark National Youth Day.

The public holiday takes its origin from the First Youth Forum, held in 1996.

A year later, national leader Heydar Aliyev signed a decree, according to which February 2 was declared the Day of Azerbaijani Youth.

Within the Voice of Youth Festival, talented youth perform at the country's leading theatrical and concert venues.

The festival program includes meetings with young mugham singers, vocalists, ashugs, instrumental performers, dancers, ballet dancers, and actors.

The International Mugham Center hosted the first concert within the festival.

The winners of the 8th Mugham TV Competition performed with a colorful program that delighted the listeners.

