NUR Art House to host felt art exhibition

11 January 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

By Laman Ismayilova

NUR Art House invites viewers to enjoy stunning art pieces by fashion designer Naila Karimova, Azernews reports.

Her first personal exhibition "Felt art: Unity of Time and Space" will open its doors on January 14 with the support of Arts Council Azerbaijan and World Crafts Council Europe.

Since childhood, Naila Karimova has been fascinated by arts and crafts.

Furthermore, Naila Karimova studied fashion design. Her passion for arts and crafts led her to work with felt.

Naila Karimova did not want this rare and unique felt art to be forgotten. In her artworks, she brilliantly combines felt with other materials.

Her creations are intended not only for decoration but are also used in accessories and clothing.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz