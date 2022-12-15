Philharmonic Hall pays tribute to maestro Niyazi [PHOTO/VIDEO]

15 December 2022 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The State Philharmonic Hall has celebrated the 110th anniversary of Maestro Niyazi, an outstanding Azerbaijani conductor and composer, Azernews reports.

In her opening remarks, Honored Art Worker, musicologist Zumrud Dadashzade noted the maestro's contributions to national music.

Maestro Niyazi's musical talent was truly impressive. The maestro conducted the Azerbaijan State Symphony orchestra for 46 years.

His orchestra accompanied such legendary singers as Bulbul, Rashid Behbudov, Muslim Magomayev, Lutfiyar Imanov, and other outstanding performers.

Niyazi's most significant works include the opera Khosrov and Shirin (1942), and the ballet Chitra (1960). His symphonic mugham Rast gained worldwide fame.

He also wrote a number of major epic pieces in the 1940s.

His military-themed music Memoirs and In the Battle were included in the program of the Decade of music of the Caucasus republics in 1944.

In 1945, Niyazi carried out a new musical edition of "The Cloth Peddler" musical comedy.

Niyazi conducted many of the major symphony orchestras in Prague, Berlin, Budapest, Bucharest, New York, Paris, Istanbul, and London, promoting Azerbaijani classical music.

Many contemporaries spoke about Niyazi as a trendsetter in fashion. At that time, conductors went on stage in a tailcoat, unique shirts, and bow ties. Maestro Niyazi wore a white turtleneck under a tailcoat which became his trendy look.

Within the concert, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra brilliantly performed Niyazi's Rast symphonic mugham, Song of the Motherland, Shirin's aria from Khosrov and Shirin opera, Suite from Chitra ballet as well as a folk song Qaragila (Blueberry).

The orchestra was conducted by People's Artist Rauf Abdullayev, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov as well as Mustafa Mehmandarov.

Vocalists Fatima Jafarzade (soprano), Nigar Jalilova (soprano), Fahri Kazim-Nijat (tenor) were greeted with thunderous applause.

The concert was a great success, and gathered a full hall of grateful listeners.

