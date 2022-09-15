Days of Azerbaijani Cinema to be held in Tashkent [VIDEO]

15 September 2022 10:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

Days of Azerbaijani Cinema will be held in Uzbekistan on September 15 as part of the Tashkent International Film Festival, Azernews reports.

The film Sugra and her Sons will be screened at the Heydar Aliyev Cultural Center in Tashkent.

The film tells the story of people living in a village in Azerbaijan during WWII.

The women do the work in a remote village while the men are fighting the Nazis. A small group of deserters is hiding in the mountains and little Bahtiyar acts as the liaison between the men and the village.

The film is co-produced by the Baku Media Center and Buta Film in partnership with Salar Film (Germany) and Arizona Production (France). The film director is Ilgar Najaf.

The next film screening will take place in Bukhara on September 17.

Around 500 film directors, actors, producers, film critics, and media representatives from 40 countries will take part in Tashkent International Film Festival on September 14-18.

Some 150 feature, documentary, and short films will be screened as part of the festival.

The festival's rich program includes over 20 events from film screenings to film production.

The first film cluster in Central Asia, created on the basis of the House of Cinematographers, will be presented as part of the festival.

A unique newest panoramic pavilion built on the territory of the Uzbekfilm studio will be presented as well.

