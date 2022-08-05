Stunning traditional patchworks awe art lovers [PHOTO]

5 August 2022 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

NUR Art House has showcased stunning traditional patchworks, known as gurama, Azernews reports, citing Trend Life.

The exposition includes pieces of work by Saltanat Behbutova, a native of the city of Shusha, made in keeping with a technique of the XIX-XX centuries, and samples of patchwork created by the great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother of the master of artistic embroidery Sama Amirova.

Here art lovers can get acquainted with the exhibits that belong to collectors and researchers Ruslan Huseynov and Fuad Jabrayilov, patchworks by Khalida Nasirova, and other craftswomen.

Colorful products, made with great imagination aroused great interest among gallery visitors.

Next, Guram Children's Animation Studio surprised everyone with animated videos created under the guidance of animation director, Honored Art Worker Elchin Hami Akhundov.

The exhibition was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Carpet Maker's Union and NUR Art House Gallery as part of the National Gurama Festival, being held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Large patchwork was presented as part of the festival's opening ceremony.

Four and a half meters wide and 25 meters long gurama left everyone astonished.

A giant patchwork was created in Icharishahar and Gala State Historical and Ethnographic Reserve. The presentation took place outside the Maiden Tower.

A number of events will be held within the festival, including a scientific and practical conference, an exhibition of arts and crafts and a fair and sale, master classes, art therapy, book presentation, etc.

