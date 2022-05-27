Wonderful piano music stuns Baku audience [PHOTO/VIDEO]

27 May 2022 13:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

YARAT Contemporary Art Space has hosted a spectacular concert during the first Baku International Piano Festival.

Azerbaijani pianist Kamala Alizada, Honored Artist Ilham Nazarov (vocal), Elina Aliyeva and Samir Asadov (violin), Uzeyir Mahmudbayli (viola), Ayyub Aliyev (cello) took part in the concert program, Azernews reports.

The host for the evening was Tofig Hasansoy. The concert organized by Kamala Alizada Group aroused great interest. The audience was mesmerized by all performances.

Notably, Kamala Alizada is a laureate of different competitions, author of symphonic, chamber music. Her music had been successfully performed in Italy, Japan, the USA, China, New Zealand, and Norway.

Since 2007, Kamala Alizada is a member of the Union of the Azerbaijan Composers. She worked as artistic director composer and pianist for various music festivals and projects such as Dialogue between Dante and Fuzuli, the concert for the 25th Anniversary of Relations between Italy and Azerbaijan, and the Barocco-Mugham concert program.

Kamala Alizada is married to Italian composer, guitarist and musicologist Stefano Muscaritolo. The musicians have successfully implemented numerous projects both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

Founded by the Honored Artist Shahin Novrasli, the first Baku International Piano Festival will run until May 27.

