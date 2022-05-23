Baku hosts Best of City Awards ceremony [PHOTO/VIDEO]

By Laman Ismayilova

The Caspian Events Group has launched the project "The Best of City" to discover some of the best public and cultural figures in various areas.

The award ceremony took place at the Hilton Baku Hotel. The Best of City Awards was attended by media personalities, members of the public, cultural figures, representatives of the creative intelligentsia, and youth.

Honored Artist Aybaniz Hashimova and her Bulbul ensemble thrilled the audience with the song "Vetenden pay olmayir", which was recently performed at the Kharibulbul International Music Festival in Shusha.

The authors of the project include Tural Alakbarov and Ilmirza Aghabayov said that the award is given to the best in the areas of business and public life, culture and science, the beauty and medicine industry, television, and the media, which were determined through social networks, media monitoring, and expert opinions.

They noted that Caspian Events Group has carried out such successful projects as Trend of the Year, Global Star Awards, Youth Awards, etc.

The Best of City Awards laureates in various categories included People's Artists Konul Xasiyeva, Fidan Hajiyeva, Meleyka Asadova, Agadadash Aghayev, Honored Artists Aybaniz Hashimova, Tayyar Bayramov, Ilkin Ahmadov, Babak Niftaliyev, Matanat Iskanderli, TV presenter Khadija Sanangizi, executive director of the European Azerbaijan School Francesco Banchini, Trend News Agency correspondent Vugar Imanov and others. Honored Artist Elnur Karimov and radio host Aysel Shahin were the hosts of the evening.

The ceremony was followed by an entertainment program.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

